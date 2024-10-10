Over 1000 names to go under the hammer at HIL auction

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Over 1000 national and overseas names will go under the hammer when the players' auction for the highly-anticipated Hockey India League is held here from October 13 to 15.

The league is returning after a seven-year hiatus with an expanded format that includes both men's and, for the first time ever, women's leagues, running concurrently.

The players' auction for eight-team men's competition will be held on October 13 and 14, while the historic women's auction will take place on October 15, Hockey India stated in a press release.

"This auction not only signifies a revival of one of the most exciting hockey competitions in the world but also a major step forward in promoting women's hockey in India," it added.

Over 1,000 players have registered for the two auctions. For the men's event, over 400 of registered players domestic, while more than 150 are international.

The women's pool comprises 250 domestic and 70 overseas players.

Players are divided into three base price categories -- Rs 2,00,000, Rs 5,00,000, and Rs 10,00,000, based on the value they selected for themselves.

The men's auction will kick off with India's bronze medal-winning team from the Paris Olympics, featuring top stars like captain Harmanpreet Singh, vice captain Hardik Singh, seasoned players like Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, among others.

Former legends such as Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, and Dharamvir Singh have also registered, setting the stage for a highly-anticipated event.

International hockey icons in fray include Arthur van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, Gonzalo Peillat, Jip Janssen, Thierry Brinkman, and Dayaan Cassiem will add global talent and flair to the men's league.

The women's auction will kick off with top players from the Indian women's hockey Team, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, captain Salima Tete, rising star and drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Vandana Katariya, and Lalremsiami, among others.

Former Indian players like Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz, and Namita Toppo have also registered for the auction.

International women's players including Delfina Merino, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Maria Granatto, Rachael Lynch, and Nike Lorenz are also set to be part of the bidding war.

Each team will consist of 24 players, including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of four junior players) and eight overseas players.

The HIL 2024-25 will commence on December 28 in Rourkela, Odisha. Matches will be held across two venues -- Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The women's league final will be held on January 26 in Ranchi, and the men's final is scheduled for February 1 in Rourkela.