Over 20 international runners to take part in Aizawl half-marathon

Aizawl, Feb 11 (PTI) Over 20 professional runners from various foreign countries will take part in an international half-marathon to be held in Aizawl on February 14, Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said on Wednesday.

The second edition of the mega event will be organised by the state's sports department in partnership with Innovations India.

Hmar said that the current edition will feature an elite field as over 20 athletes from distance-running powerhouses, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Bahrain, England and France, have confirmed their participation.

The state government is currently coordinating with Central authorities to secure Protected Area Permits (PAP) for these athletes upon their arrival in India to enter Mizoram, he said.

Following a successful inaugural run in April last year that drew 1,500 participants from different parts of the country, the 2026 marathon is scaling up significantly.

The state government has integrated the marathon into the 2026 Tourism Event Calendar, leveraging the race to showcase the state's cultural heritage and natural landscapes, according to Hmar.

With the recent expansion of the railway line up to Sairang near Aizawl, the Minister expected a record-breaking attendance from both domestic and international visitors.

"Aizawl International Half Marathon is more than a race. It is a platform to promote a culture of fitness among the Mizo people and a gateway for outsiders to experience our lifestyle," Hmar told a news conference here.

The event was approved by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and received high-level support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), he said.

The event, which will be flagged off by Governor Vijay Kumar Singh from Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on the eastern outskirts of Aizawl, will have nine categories to allow runners of different age groups from 10 to above 60 years to participate, he said.

The current edition features a total prize pool of more than Rs 15 lakh, according to Hmar.

He said that online registration ended on Wednesday evening but offline registration and bib collection will be held at Lammual on February 12 and 13.

Jerseys for the marathon were unveiled by state Home Minister K. Sapdanga on Wednesday.