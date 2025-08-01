Over 200 athletes to participate in World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 1 (PTI) More than 200 athletes from 19 countries are expected to participate in 20 events of the prestigious World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze competition which will be hosted by Odisha, state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said on Friday.

He said the event will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on August 10.

"Hosting the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze in Odisha for the first time is a matter of immense pride. We are fully prepared to organise it successfully," Suraj said after reviewing the preparedness for the mega event.

In the review meeting, discussions were focused on ensuring a seamless event experience, from world-class sporting infrastructure to hospitality and security arrangements.

The minister said that all aspects, including athlete safety, crowd management and deployment of police personnel, are being carefully planned.

He assured that adequate administrative measures are being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

"I am optimistic that athletes from Odisha will once again make the state proud with commendable performances in this upcoming event," he added. PTI AAM AAM ACD