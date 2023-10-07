Over 20,000 set to compete in Bengaluru Marathon on October 8

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Over 20,000 athletes are likely to participate in the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon to be held on Sunday with the race concluding at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

The 10th edition of the 'City Run' is expected to have more than 20,000 participants across all age groups.

The marathon will have three categories -- full marathon of 42.195 km, half marathon of 21.1 km and 5K Hope Run -- certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons).

As an inclusive run, the event will have a special flag-off for people with disabilities. They will be joined by industry leaders as buddy runners and a team of visually-impaired participants supported by guide runners.

"We are happy to witness such an overwhelming response for the city's favourite Run. We hope the run continues to grow and becomes an annual city event," race director Nagaraj Adiga said in a statement.

Arjuna awardee Reeth Abraham, who has been the event ambassador, expressed her gratitude for the support provided by the authorities over the past 10 years.