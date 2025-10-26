Over 2,200 runners participate in 'Sikkim Soldierthon' Marathon

Gangtok, Oct 26 (PTI) Over 2,200 people participated in the second edition of 'Sikkim Soldierathon' (Hill half marathon) here on Sunday.

The marathon was flagged off by Mizoram Governor Gen V K Singh (Retd) in the presence of Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at the Paljor stadium here.

The event, themed 'Great Himalayan Connect', aimed to strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the citizens of India, particularly the youth, while promoting fitness and sports tourism in the Himalayan state of Sikkim as part of "Great Himalayan Connect".

The marathon featured three categories: 5 km, 10 km and 21 km, in which over 2,200 people, including soldiers from Sikkim Scouts, Ladakh Scouts and Dogra Scouts, participated in the event.

Eastern Command and Trishakti Corps, in collaboration with Raj Bhavan, Sikkim and 'Fitistan: Ek Fit Bharat', hosted the 'Sikkim Soldierathon'.

Winners received attractive prizes, every participant received an achievers medal and promotional items. Cash prizes were sponsored by Sikkim Raj Bhavan. The event also showcased diverse cultural performances, adding to the exhilarating and electrifying atmosphere.

Mathur described the event as an inspiring initiative towards the state's youth power, military-social coordination and civil consciousness. He congratulated the organising committee, army officers, participants and all the co-operative organisations for this successful event.

Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, in his address stated, "Every step you take is a tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers guarding our borders. I am honoured to be part of this new vibrant initiative to promote a 'Fit India' and strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and our citizens".

Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann, GOC, 33 Corps, said Soldierathon is a unique event that offers a lifetime opportunity for civilians to run with the brave soldiers who stand vigil round the clock on the borders. PTI COR RG