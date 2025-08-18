Over 400 athletes in six disciplines to compete in Khelo India Water Sports Festival

Srinagar, Aug 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's quest to emerge as a sporting destination will get a major boost when the Dal Lake hosts the maiden Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) in six disciplines from August 21-23.

More than 400 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories will participate in three medal events -- rowing, kayaking and canoeing -- as the sports ministry plans to further promote sports activities in the valley, following Gulmarg's success in hosting five editions of the Khelo India Winter Games.

For decades, Dal Lake has remained the hub of Kashmir tourism, and with the hosting of the inaugural KIWSF, it will also become a hot spot for competitive sporting activity.

The KIWSF, being jointly hosted by the Sports Authority of India and the J&K Sports Council, is the latest initiative of the ministry to give new hope to athletes, coaches and the sports ecosystem.

"This is not just an event, it is the beginning of a new era for water sports in our country. On behalf of all the athletes, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and the entire Khelo India team for making water sports a priority and giving it the recognition it truly deserves," said Bilquis Mir, an Olympic judge and a well-known name in the world of canoeing and kayaking.

The inaugural KIWSF will also showcase three demonstration events -- water skiing, dragon boat race, and the 'shikara' sprint.

"When I started paddling here as a 10-year-old in the 1990s, I dreamt of one day representing India. That dream came true when I became the first woman from India to participate in a World Cup," says Mir, adding, "I am confident that this event will be thrilling and will serve as a great inspiration for our young athletes who dream of representing India on the biggest stage." Muhammad Imtiyaz, a water sports coach, said, "It was the Khelo India Winter Sports Games that turned Gulmarg into the winter sports hub in the country. Similarly, Khelo India Water Sports Festival will bring Jammu and Kashmir into the consciousness of the water sports athletes across the country." PTI AM SSC SSC