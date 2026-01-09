Over 60,000 runners confirm participation in Tata Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) More than 60,000 runners have registered to participate in the 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) to be held here on January 18.

The World Athletics Gold Label Race will bring together a record-breaking 69,100 participants -- over 65,400 on-ground and 3,700 in the virtual run --, according to the organisers of the event.

A record 14,059 runners will compete in the full marathon for the first time. Participation has also surged across the Half Marathon and the Open 10K run.

"The Tata Mumbai Marathon has, over the last two decades, positively impacted both the physical health of people and the economic health of the city. Beyond the runners, it benefits airlines, hotels, and local vendors, making it a strong economic driver," said Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra.

According to the organisers, Rs 53.62 crore were raised by NGOs in the 2025 edition with education being the top cause that raised Rs 27.66 crore.

"Over the past three years, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has delivered a cumulative impact of Rs 1,182.67 crore, underscoring its influence as a catalyst for social and economic growth," stated a press release from Procam International, the promoter of the event.