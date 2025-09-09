Over 6,600 runners from 31 countries for Ladakh Marathon

Leh: Organisers of the Ladakh Marathon on Tuesday said they planned to make the race among the "most distinctive" events globally, which would in turn help the region gain prominence on the international sporting stage.

The world's highest AIMS-certified (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) event is scheduled from September 11-14, with more than 6,600 runners from 31 countries, including India, expected to compete.

The 12th edition of the event feature six races -- Silk Route Ultra (122 km, Sep 11), Khardung La Challenge (72 km, Sep 12), "Run Ladakh for Fun" 5km (Sep 13), 11.2 km race, half-marathon (21km), and the full marathon (42.195km - Sep 14).

"What began in 2012 as Ladakh's gift to the world has today become one of India's premier races. The Ladakh Marathon continues to showcase both endurance and resilience at the highest level," said Chewang Motup Goba, the founder and organiser of the Ladakh Marathon while announcing seven corporate partners of the event, including Snickers, PUMA and Bisleri, among others.

"With each edition, we move closer to establishing it among the most distinctive marathons globally, while contributing to Ladakh's identity on the international sporting stage," Goba added, Conceptualised in the aftermath of the 2010 flash floods and formally launched in 2012, the marathon has grown into one of country's most celebrated long-distance races. Over the years, it has drawn thousands of participants from across the world, keen to test themselves in Ladakh's thin air and high passes.

"Crucial on-ground assistance for the marathon will be provided by Administrative Supporters, the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh — particularly the Ladakh Police and the Health Department of Leh — the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Army's Fire & Fury Corps, Border Roads Organisation, and 27 local communities. Their logistical support will see to a safe and seamless execution across Leh, Khardung La, and Nubra," said a release.