Over 69,000 runners set for Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Over 69,000 runners will compete in the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, to be flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here on Sunday.

The field includes more than 65,400 on-ground participants and around 3,700 virtual runners, with a total prize purse of USD 389,524 on offer.

The marathon route will feature the Coastal Road for the first time, alongside the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The event will have 14,059 runners in the full marathon, 16,369 in the half marathon, 8,729 in the Open 10K, 2,219 in the senior citizens' race, 1,140 in the champions with disability category, and 27,453 participants across the Dream Run, including on-ground and virtual entries.

Race-day operations will be supported by over 3,700 police personnel, more than 900 security guards and around 7,250 volunteers, including members of the Mumbai Dabbawalas and NCC cadets.

The men's international elite race is headlined by Eritrea's Merhawi Kesete (personal best 2:06:36s), runner-up last year, alongside Uganda's 2023 world champion Victor Kiplangat (2:05:09s).

The field also includes South Africa's Stephen Mokoka and Ethiopians Bazezew Asmare (2:04:57s), Tadu Abate Deme (2:05:38s), Tesfaye Demeke and Kelkile Gezahegn (2:05:56s).

In the men's elite Indian field, Anish Thapa leads after his 2025 Hyderabad Marathon win, bringing strong credentials and a PB of 2:16:41s from Delhi 2022.

He faces stiff competition from 2025 Mumbai runner-up Man Singh (PB: 2:13:25s, 2025 Valencia, the third-fastest Indian ever and 2024 Asian champion), two-time Mumbai champion Srinu Bugatha (2020 and 2024), and the improving Pradeep Singh Chaudhary.

In the women's elite Indian field, Nirmaben Thakor eyes a historic hat-trick of Tata Mumbai Marathon titles.

She faces strong competition from two-time winner Jyoti Gawate (2011 and 2017, poised for a comeback), past three-peat champion Lalita Babbar (2012–2014), Hyderabad/Delhi winner Bhagirathi (PB: 2:48:56s, Delhi), 2025 podium finisher Sonam, and young contender Ashvini Madan Jadhav.

To facilitate early-morning travel for runners, Western Railway will operate special services from Virar to Churchgate (2.15am), Borivali to Churchgate (3.05am) and Churchgate to Bandra (3am).

Central Railway will run a special service from Kalyan to Churchgate at 2.30am, while the Harbour Line will operate a service from Panvel to CSMT starting at 2.25am. PTI TAP SSC SSC