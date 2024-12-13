Over 7,000 school kids participate in Kho Kho's nationwide programme across seven cities

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Over 7000 school students across seven cities participated in Kho Kho Federation of India's (KKFI) nationwide programme to promote the indigenous sport ahead of the World Cup here next month, the federation said on Friday.

The initiative will also extend to Lucknow, Pune and Mumbai in the coming weeks, having reached 30 schools across cities such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Jaipur.

The programme has targeted 200 schools by January 11.

"Our mission is to transform Kho Kho from a traditional game to a globally recognized sport. By introducing this beautiful sport to young minds, we are not just developing players, but creating ambassadors who will carry forward the legacy of an incredible game that is indigenous to India, to every part of the world,” KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal said in a media release.

The Kho Kho World Cup will take place in Delhi from January 13 to 19. PTI APA PDS PDS