Overcomes suicidal thoughts, this bowler is now the silent killer of team India

New Delhi: Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was just 13 years old when suicidal thoughts started spinning in his depressed mind. The reason was that he had failed to make the cut for the Uttar Pradesh Under-15 team. 15 years later, this 5-foot-6-inch conventional leg spinner bowler from Kanpur is performing a silent killer for the team India in its campaign to win the ICC Cricket World Cup for the third time.

India is scheduled to play its next match against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, and the reading of mysteries by Kuldeep is going to be the toughest test for the Bangladesh batting lineup. Because he has the ability to confuse the batsman about whether the ball will come in or go out.

This match is likely to be his one step further to ending this World Cup as the highest wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup.

Against Australia and Pakistan, Kuldeep played a vital role that had a huge impact on the results of the matches.

David Warner and Steve Smith were smoothly moving toward a big partnership that could have been troubling for India. But Captain Rohit Sharma introduced Kuldeep in the 13th over. The 15th ball of Kuldeep's spell broke that 69-run third-wicket partnership. With Warner caught and bowled by Kuldeep, the scenario of the match completely changed, and at the end of the day, India was the winner.

Against Pakistan, Kuldeep spent only four balls to send Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahamad back into the dressing room. Following this, Pakistani batting collapsed like a castle of sand.

"Kuldeep, in the last few years, has worked on certain things. We've worked with him on certain things in terms of his bowling and his action, and you can translate that in the way he's bowled," said India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday evening in Pune.

"His speeds have gone up. His accuracy is up there, hitting those lengths consistently. And I think he really complements in between. That's a wicket-taking option as well. He is a wicket-taking option for us. And he's done that."

With Google as a variation, stock ball, and pace as his best weapons, Kuldeep has developed the skill to create confusion in the mind of the batsman, and this is his strength that enhances his wicket-taking ability in the crucial phase of the match.

Undoubtedly, Kuldeep is a dedicated performer who can put everything into the team and its journey toward the final of the World Cup.

Kuldeep will be going into the match with his excellent ongoing form against Bangladesh. This is a very good sign for the unbeaten team in India.