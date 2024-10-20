Overnight leader Bhullar finishes T-7 in Thailand

Bangkok (Thailand), Oct 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar dropped a crucial double bogey and a bogey over the last 11 holes to finish T-7 in the Black Mountain Championship.

Bhullar, 19-under after three days, could not find a birdie on the final nine and instead gave away a bogey and carded even par 72 to stay at 19-under.

The 11-time Asian Tour winner Bhullar dropped to tied-seventh, which was still his best this season but disappointing considering he led by three shots after three rounds.

Little-known Michael Maguire (USA) shot a 7-under 65 and tied with his in-form compatriot John Catlin (66) at 23-under before winning the playoff.

It denied Catlin a third win of the year and gave Maguire his first success as a professional.

Maguire won on the second playoff holes with a par. Catlin missed his 15-footer for par.

Both Maguire and Catlin made birdie on the first playoff hole, where Catlin, with a short birdie putt, appeared to have won before his opponent sensationally holed a 20-footer for a four from the fringe.

Both players had finished 72 holes tied on 23-under after Maguire shot a seven-under-par 65 and Catlin carded a 66 in The International Series’ fifth event of the season and the 15th leg of the Asian Tour.

Chinese-Taipei's Max Lee Chieh-po agonisingly missed the playoff by one, with his 65 leaving him solo third.