Paarl Royals climb to top post six-wicket win against Joburg Super Kings

Paarl: Paarl Royals’ spinners produced another impressive show to propel team to the top of the standings with a six-wicket win over Joburg Super Kings at the SA20 here.

The Royals quartet of Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Root, and Dunith Wellalage spun a web around the Super Kings to restrict them to 146 for six.

They then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 150 for four in 19.1 overs to register their third win in succession.

Fortuin (2/22) started the JSK slide with two wickets in the Powerplay that set the tone for Mujeeb (1/28) and the rest of the bowlers at Boland Park.

"Very delighted, nice to get over the line. It was one of the wickets where we went with the spin and it worked out. I had too many options at one point which was great,” Royals captain David Miller said.

The target would have been a lot less were it not for England’s double World Cup winner Jonny Bairstow (60 off 40 balls, 2x4, 3x6) and Donovan Ferreira (32 not out off 19 balls) as the Super Kings added 65 runs in the last five overs.

"We had them by the throat, but the last two overs let us down but that is the nature of the game. I thought it was a par score," Miller said.

The competition’s leading run-scorer Lhuan-dre Pretorius added another breezy 27 off 14 balls to his two half-centuries at this picturesque venue.

There was a slight hiccup when seamer Hardus Viljoen (2/23) removed both Pretorius and Joe Root in quick succession, but the Royals were always in control of the run chase.

Miller once again performed his 'finisher' role to perfection, partnering with Mitchell van Buuren (44 off 45 balls) for a 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

He completed the job in style by smashing Lutho Sipamla for a massive maximum that has placed the Royals in prime position to secure a playoff spot.