Pace sensation Mayank Yadav goes off the field with side strain

Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) Pace sensation Mayank Yadav on Sunday suffered a side strain and left the field after bowling just one over for Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match against Gujarat Titans here.

The 21-year-old came to bowl in the fourth over of Titans' chase of 164, but he could clock in excess of 140 kmph only twice in the over before walking off the field with the LSG physio.

He conceded 13 runs in that over.

In fact, it was the reoccurrence of an injury that kept him on the benches during the Ranji Trophy season for Delhi.

Mayank, who had earlier struggled with ankle and hamstring niggles in his career, made his IPL debut this season against Punjab Kings and made an instant impression with his ability to breach the 150 kmph mark effortlessly.

In his second IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the right-arm fast bowler took three for 14 and also bowled a 156.7 kmph delivery, the fastest of this IPL.

Mayank bettered his own mark of 155.8 delivery that he bowled against the Punjab outfit in the previous match.

He has so far taken six wickets from two matches.

Later, former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop underlined the importance of preserving Mayank.

"He should be treated and protected well as it is the early stages of his career. His body should get stronger considering he bowls at such a high pace," he said.

"His franchise and the country's board should take note of it," Bishop said in the commentary, while giving the example of how Australia preserved Pat Cummins in his early years after the premier pacer suffered stress injury on his lower back. PTI UNG SSC SSC