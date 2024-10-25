Pacer Harshit Rana, all-rounder Nitish Reddy selected for Australia Tour

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi speedster Harshit Rana and Andhra seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have earned maiden call-up in the 18-member Indian team led by Rohit Sharma for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Advertisment

There is no Mohammed Shami in the squad while Kuldeep Yadav has been advised long term rehabilitation for his groin injury.

From the squad picked for New Zealand series, Axar Patel has been dropped and Washington Sundar with 11 wickets in his kitty so far in the ongoing Test in Pune.

For the South Africa T20I series, Karnataka seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar and Punjab batter Ramandeep Singh have been included while express pacer Mayank Yadav has again got injured. He is at Centre of Excellence for recuperation.

Advertisment

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

================================= India’s squad for 4 T20Is against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal. PTI KHS UNG KHS 7/21/2024