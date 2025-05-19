Pacer Mohammed Shami meets UP CM Adityanath in Lucknow

Lucknow: Pacer Mohammed Shami met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence in Lucknow ahead of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said that Shami had a courtesy meeting with him at his official residence in Lucknow.

Adityanath also shared a couple of photographs clicked with the fast bowler.