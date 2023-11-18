Pacer Mohammed Shami's ancestral village in UP to get a rural stadium

Lucknow: Sahaspur Alinagar, the ancestral village of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, will get a rural stadium, the district magistrate of Amroha said on Saturday.

The DM added that efforts will be made to invite Shami at the foundation-stone-laying event if he is available.

The rural stadium in Sahaspur Alinagar will be spread over an area of 1.092 hectares.

"A rural stadium and an open gym will be constructed in Sahaspur Alinagar. It will cover an area of 1.092 hectares. The approximate cost of the rural stadium will be around Rs 5 crore," District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Tyagi told PTI.

He added that no date has so far been fixed for laying the foundation stone of the rural stadium.

On being asked whether an invitation will be extended to Shami's parents for the event, Tyagi said, "Definitely they will be invited. And efforts will be made to invite Shami jee for the event, if he is available." The Amroha DM also said that as per the directives of the state government, rural stadiums were to be built in 20 districts of the state.

Shami has been India's go-to bowler in the World Cup, where he is currently the side's top wicket-taker, scalping 23 wickets in six matches at an economy of 5.01, including a four-for and three fifers.

He had grabbed seven wickets in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Tuesday.