Pacer Mohammed Siraj arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday landed in Mumbai from London after playing a stellar role in his team’s 2-2 draw in the just-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series with 23 scalps.

The 31-year-old arrived in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal dressed in dapper black casuals, as a small group of fans gave him a joyous welcome.

There were requests for selfies and autographs but Siraj quickly trooped into a car and left the airport, possibly to the domestic terminal to catch the connecting flight to Hyderabad, his home town.