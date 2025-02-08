Pacer Nidheesh scalps five wickets to reduce J&K to 228 for 8 on Day 1

Pune, Feb 8 (PTI) Medium pacer MD Nidheesh scalped five wickets to help Kerala limit Jammu and Kashmir to 228 for eight on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match here on Saturday.

Nidheesh (5/56) spelt trouble for Jammu and Kashmir batters from the start, picking up wickets at regular intervals after Kerala opted to field.

He accounted for the wickets of openers Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Vivrant Sharma, wicket-keeper Kanhaiya Wadhwan and Lone Nasir Muzaffar.

He was ably supported by Basil Thampi (1/31), left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate (1/32) and Nedumankuzhy Basil (1/59), who accounted for one wicket each.

For Jammu and Kashmir, Wadhawan top-scored with 48 off 80 balls, while Muzaffar made 44. Sahil Lotra (35) and Hassan (24) also got the starts but failed to convert them into big scores, spelling trouble for their side.

At stumps, Yudhvir Singh (17 not out) and Auqib Nabi (5 no out) were at the crease as Jammu and Kashmir piled up the runs in 86 overs.

Sent in to bat, Jammu and Kashmir did not have a good start as Nidheesh sent Khajuria packing in seventh over before accounting for Sharma and Hassan to reduce their opponents to 48 for three in 21.2 overs.

It became worse when skipper Paras Dogra (14) was cleaned up Thampi in the 30th over.

Thereafter, Wadhawan and Lotra tried to steady the ship with a 55-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the former perished.

There was another crucial partnership, this time a 51-run stand for the sixth wicket between Lotra and Muzaffar to help Jammu and Kashmir's cause.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir: 228 for 8 in 86 overs (Kanhaiya Wadhawan 48, Lone Nasir Muzaffar 44, Sahil Lotra 35; Nidheesh MD 5/56). PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS