Pacer Prasidh Krishna retires hurt after concussion against Australia A

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) Pacer Prasidh Krishna was forced to leave the field after a blow on his helmet led to concussion while batting for India A against Australia A on day 2 of the second unofficial Test here on Wednesday.

Prasidh was hit on his helmet during the 39th over of the innings by Australian pacer Henry Thornton, and he was subjected to concussion test immediately by the team medical staff as per the protocol.

The Karnataka bowler continued to bat after the test but he left the field after three overs, cutting short a promising eighth wicket partnership with B Sai Sudharsan.

Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur came in as concussion substitute for Prasidh.

"He looks fine at the moment. We are monitoring him and a decision will be taken tomorrow,” a team source told PTI.

In Australia’s first innings, Prasidh had an ordinary outing with the ball, giving away 76 runs in 17 overs for the lone wicket of opener Campbell Kellaway.

The 29-year-old is expected to be named in India’s Test squad for the two-match series against the West Indies. PTI UNG ATK ATK