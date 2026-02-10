Pacer Vysakh returns, KL Rahul, Prasidh stay in Karnataka squad to face U'Khand in Ranji semis

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Pacer Vysakh Vijaykumar on Tuesday returned to the Karnataka Ranji Trophy squad for the semifinals against Uttarakhand, to be played at Lucknow from February 15.

Vysakh had missed the last two rounds with an injury will replace fellow pacer M Venkatesh in the squad of 15 to be led by Devdutt Padikkal.

India cricketers KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna continue to remain in the squad.

The eight-time champions Karnataka, coached by former player Yere Goud, defeated Mumbai by four wickets in an away tie to reach the last four stage of the tournament.

Karnataka squad
===========
Devdutt Padikkal (captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, KV Aneesh, Karun Nair, R Smaran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vidhyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty, KL Shrijith, Vysakh Vijaykumar.