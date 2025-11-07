Pacers Siraj, Akash, Prasidh excel as India A in command against SA A despite Ackerman's ton

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) Fast bowlers produced an excellent effort as India A made light of Marques Ackerman’s masterly hundred to nose ahead of South Africa A on the second day of the second four-day match here Friday.

Prasidh Krishna (3/35), Mohammad Siraj (2/61) and Akash Deep (2/28) used the pace and carry on the BCCI Centre of Excellence pitch to good effect to share seven wickets among them, bowling out SA for 221 in their first innings.

Ackerman’s 134 (118b, 17x4, 5x6) was the glue that held the SA innings together.

After securing a 34-run lead, India A were placed at 78 for three in their second innings, for an overall lead of 112 runs. KL Rahul (26) and Kuldeep Yadav (0) were batting at stumps.

Abhimanyu Easwaran made the future path all the more tough with his second duck of the match, while Sai Sudharsan concluded his lukewarm preparation for the South Africa Test series with an underwhelming 23 off 38 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal (24) was batting steadily but an outstanding catch at gully by Lesego Senokwane brought a disappointing end to his tenure.

India pacers excel ============= The total of 255 was always going to be a steep hill for SA batters to climb considering the quality in India’s bowling unit, and it panned out just like that.

In no time, the tourists were 12 for three inside the first eight overs.

Senokwane had little clue about an Akash delivery that moved a wee bit away to uproot his off-stump.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma might be a little aggrieved after the on field umpire acceded to a down-the-leg caught behind appeal by Akash.

Siraj chipped in with the wicket of Zubayr Hamza as the Proteas were jolted early.

The breezy new ball spell of Siraj and Akash would have impressed the Indian team management to a good extent ahead of the two-match Test series against SA, as the pair purchased disconcerting bounce and carry from the track.

But Ackerman and Jordan Hermann added 64 runs for the fourth wicket to keep the hosts at bay till the stroke of lunch at 76 for three.

However, the Indian bowlers came back strongly as Prasidh Krishna, who could not get a place in the India squad for the SA Test series, dismissed both Herman and Connor Esterhuizen in the first over of the second session to reduce South Africa to 76 for five.

The situation soon read a graver 121 for seven, but Ackerman, who has batting has more grit than left-hander’s elegance, found a brave assistant in Prenelan Subrayen (20).

They added 86 runs off 66 balls for the eighth wicket as SA went past the 200-run mark. Ackerman slipped into overdrive during this alliance, and Siraj bore the brunt.

He erred in length and Ackerman biffed him for two sixes and three fours to collect 24 runs from the 37th over, and that particular over slightly blotted his otherwise fine outing.

The 29-year-old had fetched his first 50 runs off 77 balls but that assault on Siraj helped him get his next 50 in just 22 balls.

It was his 13th century in 79 first-class matches in which he has over 5000 runs at an average of over 47.

The threatening stand was snapped when Subrayen was run out after a direct hit from Siraj at short covers.

The threatening stand was snapped when Subrayen was run out after a direct hit from Siraj at short covers.

Soon, Ackerman also departed, giving a simple catch to Rishabh Pant while attempting a reverse scoop off left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, as the tourists conceded a slender lead.