Paddikal trumps Kishan’s whirlwind ton as Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 5 wickets

Ahmedabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Ishan Kishan's whirlwind 39-ball 125 was eclipsed by Devdutt Padikkal's 147 as defending champions Karnataka beat Jharkhand by five wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match, here on Wednesday.

In a high-scoring Group A tie, Karnataka romped home with 15 balls and five wickets to spare, scoring 413 for five in reply to Jharkhand’s 412 for nine.

Karnataka's decision to field seemed to have backfired when Kishan, having recently returned to India's squad for next year's T20 World Cup, cut loose.

The Jharkhand skipper hammered 14 sixes and seven fours to make 125 off just 39 balls and push his team’s total in excess of 400.

Shikhar Mohan hit 44 at the top before Virat Singh (88) and Kumar Kushagra (63) put on 129 runs for the fourth wicket to set the base for Kishan.

In reply, Karnataka captain Mayank Agarawal (54 off 34) and Paddikal (147 off 118) got the chase off to a flying start, putting on 114 off just 11.5 overs.

Agarawal's innings was studded with 10 boundaries, while Paddikal hammered 10 fours and seven sixes.

Karun Nair (29), Ravichandran Smaran (27) and Krishan Srijith (38) also made substantial contributions.

Towards the end, Abhinav Manohar (56 not out off 32) and Dhruv Prabhakar (40 not out off 22) added an unbeaten 88 runs off just 41 balls for the sixth wicket to power Karnataka's resounding win.

In another match, Tamil Nadu produced an all-round show to beat Puducherry by 101 runs.

Sent into bat, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (73), skipper Narayan Jagadeesan (67), Sai Sudharsan (48) and Baba Indrajith (42) came good with the bat to help Tamil Nadu post 310 for seven in their 50 overs.

Later, left-arm fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh (4/32), Sonu Yadav (2/31), Sachin Rathi (2/46) and Sai Kishore (2/48) shared the wickets between them to bowl out Puducherry for 209 in 46.5 overs.

For Puducherry, Neyan Shyam Kangayan (60) was the top-scorer.

Opener Yash Dubey hit a fine century as Madhya Pradesh produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan by 99 runs.

MP rode on Dubey's 103 and useful contributions from Shubham Sharma (42 not out), Harsh Gawli (35), Himanshu Mantri (30) and Saransh Jain (29 not out) to post 287 for five.

Off-spinner Saransh (3/37), Kumar Kartikeya (2/43) and Aryan Pandey (2/28) shared the spoils to bundle out Rajasthan for 188 in 43.2 overs.

For Rajasthan, wicketkeeper-batter Manender Singh top-scored with a 58-ball 60.

In another Group A match here, Baba Aparajith's all-round effort guided Kerala to a 145-run win over Tripura.

Aparajith smacked 102 off 62 balls with nine fours and six sixes to power Kerala to 348 for eight, and claimed 5/15 to help his side bowl Tripura out for 203 in 36.5 overs.

Besides Aparajith, skipper Rohan Kunnummal struck 94 off 92 balls which included 11 boundaries and three sixes.

For Tripura, Sridam Paul (67) was the top-scorer.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 412/9 in 50 overs (Virat Singh 88, Kumar Kushagra 63, Ishan Kishan 125; Abhilash Shetty 4/72) lost to Karnataka 413/5 in 47.3 overs (Mayank Agarawal 54, Devdutt Padikkal 147, Abhinav Manohar 56 not out; Utkarsh Singh 2/71) by 5 wickets.

Tamil Nadu 310/7 in 50 overs (N Jagadeesan 67, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 73; Sagar Udeshi 2/42) beat Pondicherry 209 in 46.5 overs (Neyan Kangayan 60; Gurjapneet Singh 4/32) by 101 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 287/5 in 50 overs (Yash Dubey 103; Deepak Hooda 2/25) beat Rajasthan 188 in 43.2 overs (Manender Singh 60; Aryan Pandey 2/28, Saransh Jain 3/37) by 99 runs.

Kerala 348/8 in 50 overs (Rohan Kunnumal 94, Baba Aparajith 64, Vishnu Vinod 102 not out; Manisankar Murasingh 3/72) beat Tripura 203 in 36.5 overs (Sridam Paul 67; Baba Aparajith 5/15) by 145 runs.