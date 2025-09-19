Padikkal completes century as India A draw 'unofficial' Test against Australia A

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) Devdutt Padikkal struck a fine century, his seventh first-class ton, as India A gave a strong reply to Australia A's massive first-innings total in the drawn 'unofficial' Test here on Friday.

Padikkal, who was unbeaten on 86, continued from where he had left off on Thursday by hitting a 150 off 281 balls as the hosts declared their innings at 531 for 7, just one run shy of Australia A's 532 for 6 declared in the four-day game.

Australia A, batting in the second essay, made 56 without loss in 16 overs as the match petered to a tame draw.

First-innings centurion Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway remained unbeaten on 27 and 24 respectively.

Padikkal, who would be eyeing an India call-up especially in red-ball games against West Indies and South Africa with good performance in the ongoing two-match 'unofficial' Test series, did himself a huge favour by scoring a century that was studded with 14 boundaries and a six.

The other overnight batter Dhruv Jurel, who resumed the final day 113, played authoritatively, adding 27 more runs before being dismissed by young right-arm pacer Fergus O'Neill for 140 off 197 balls. His innings was lace with 13 fours and five sixes.

The fifth-wicket pair guided India A out of trouble with a 228-run partnership after the hosts were reduced to 222/4 following the dismissal of skipper Shreyas Iyer on Thursday.

By the time Jurel departed, India A were placed comfortably at 450/5 and when Padikkal walked back to the dressing room, falling to the off-spin of Corey Rocchiccioli with the team total at 520/7, the only logical conclusion was a draw.

Harsh Dubey and Prasidh Krishna remained unbeaten on 16 and 0 when Iyer decided to declare the innings after the first ball of the 142 over of the India A innings.

For the record, Rocchiccioli was the most successful bowler for Australia A, returning figures of 3/159.

The second 'unofficial' Test will begin here on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Australia A 532 for 6 declared & 56 for no loss in 16 overs drew with India A 531 for 7 declared in 141.1 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 44, Narayan Jagadeesan 64, Sai Sudharsan 73, Devdutt Padikkal 150, Dhruv Jurel 140; Corey Rocchiccioli 3/159). PTI AM AM AH AH