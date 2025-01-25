Padma honour for Vijayan, Sreejesh a recognition for Kerala sports

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) The Padma honours awarded to Olympian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and a renowned footballer are seen as a significant recognition of Kerala's contributions to sports, according to sports lovers.

While Sreejesh has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, Vijayan has been conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour.

Former India goalkeeper Sreejesh, hailing from Kizhakkambalam near Kochi, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to the country's two consecutive bronze medal victories at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Currently serving as the head coach of the Indian men’s junior hockey team, 36-year-old Sreejesh, who is fondly called as 'Sree' has also won gold medals at the Asian Games in 2014 and 2022.

He was named International Hockey Federation (FIH) Goalkeeper of the Year a record three times-- in 2020, 2022, and 2024.

In recognition of his remarkable contributions to sports, the Central government honored him with the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Padma Shri in 2019.

IM Vijayan, a legendary striker from Thrissur, represented India for several years and is considered one of the greatest Indian footballers.

During his international career spanning 72 matches, he scored 29 goals for the national team and captained India from 2000 to 2004.

After starting his career with Kerala Police, Vijayan went on to play for several prestigious clubs, including the iconic Kolkata teams Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

The 55-year-old, who currently serves as an Assistant Commandant in the Malabar Special Police (MSP) wing of the Kerala Police, dedicated the honor to football fans in Kerala.

"It is a great honor for me, especially as I approach my retirement from police service. I dedicate this award to football lovers across India and the world," Vijayan told the media.

He also mentioned that this year’s Republic Day parade would be his last in official service, as he is set to retire in April.

Vijayan has also acted in some Malayalam movies. PTI ARM ARM SA