Padmakar Shivalkar deserved India cap more than some others: Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Monday paid an emotional tribute to Mumbai stalwart and domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who died here at the age of 84, saying that the left-arm spinner "deserved India cap more than some others who got it".

Shivalkar, one of the best spinners of the country who never got to play for the national team, died here on Monday due to age-related issues.

Gavaskar penned an emotional message on the passing away of Shivalkar, which follows the demise of ex Mumbai captain and chief selector Milind Rege on February 19.

“This is very sad news indeed. Within a short time Mumbai cricket has lost two of its stalwarts, Milind and now Padmakar who were the architect of many a victory,” Gavaskar wrote in his message.

“One of my regrets as India captain is not being able to convince the national selectors to include 'Paddy' in the Test team. He deserved the India cap far more than some others who got it. Thats fate.” Shivalkar made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 22 and went on to play till 48, with his First-Class career spanning from 1961-62 to 1987-88 season.

He played a total of 124 First-Class matches and claimed 589 wickets at 19.60 with 361 of those dismissals coming in Ranji Trophy.

“He was the bowler who would get the best batter from the opposition out and set up wins for Mumbai,” Gavaskar wrote about the left-arm spinner who was believed to be one of the finest the country has seen.

"He could bowl the whole day with his economic run up and beautiful action. Paddy was one of a kind and am deeply saddened by his passing away. Om Shanti," he added.