Pak govt has withdrawn boycott of India match in T20WC: source

Lahore, Feb 9 (PTI) The Pakistan government has withdrawn its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India after the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was persuaded by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, a top government source told PTI on Monday.

The game against India is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received calls from both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and he has agreed to their request to withdraw the boycott call," the source said.

It was clear that the country would withdraw the call after Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam issued a statement urging Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi had earlier stated that a formal announcement on the matter would be done in the next 24 hours.