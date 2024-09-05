Pak pacer Shabbir Ahmed resigned as regional coach citing political interference

Karachi, Sep 5 (PTI) Former fast bowler Shabbir Ahmed has resigned as a regional coach from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lamenting the sorry state of affairs at the grass root level.

Shabbir resigned as head coach in Dera Ghazi Khan region, saying he had become frustrated with the widespread political interference, favouritism, nepotism in cricket affairs at the regional and district levels.

"How can Pakistan cricket improve when there is no merit in selection of players at regional level and there is so much interference and nepotism and favouritism by cricket officials," he said.

Shabbir said he had chosen to work as head coach in Dera Ghazi Khan as he wanted to promote and develop the game and players at the district and regional levels.

"Unfortunately what I have experienced is very frustrating. A player who works hard throughout the year and is a good talent is overlooked in the final selection to pick a player who use political and other connections to get in," he said.

The fast bowler said he was not surprised that Pakistan had lost 0-2 to Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket was at its lowest ebb.

"Even if coaches who are sincere want to do something they are helpless in the existing system," Shabbir said.