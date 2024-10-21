Pak selectors camping in Rawalpindi to oversee pitch preparation for Test against England: Source

Rawalpindi, Oct 21 (PTI) Pakistan's cricket selectors, Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar, Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali, are camping here to oversee the preparation of a pitch that offers ample turn in the decisive third and final Test against England starting on Thursday.

Advertisment

"The ground staff has been instructed to prepare a pitch that offers plenty of assistance to the spinners as Pakistan wants to attack England again with slow bowlers," a source close to the selectors said.

The series is keenly poised with Ben Stokes' England winning the opening Test by an innings and 47 runs, while the hosts, riding on the success of their spinners, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, won the second game by 152 runs.

The two Pakistan slow bowlers took all 20 England wickets in the match.

Advertisment

The source said that on the instructions of the selectors, the ground staff was using several methods to prepare a dry, spinning track.

"They (ground staff) are using large fans, heaters and black cloth to soak the moisture in the surface and keep it as dry as possible so that the cracks open up quickly under the sun in the match," the source said.

The England team is yet to see the pitch as they opted for a rest day after reaching Islamabad on Sunday but the Pakistan players had a nets session.

Advertisment

"Aaqib and Dar, who have vast experience of playing and seeing home pitches, are adamant that Pakistan should again press on the home advantage," he added.

Pakistan captain, Shan Masood and head coach, Jason Gillispie are also in the loop but not as directly involved in overseeing the preparation of the pitch as the selectors.

Pakistan are desperate to win the series in Pindi as this is the same venue where they won their last home Test series against South Africa in January 2021. PTI Cor AM AM AM