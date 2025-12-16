Karachi: Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood has declined the PCB's offer to take up the post of "Consultant International and Players Affairs", saying he will not be able to do justice to it while playing for the country.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had offered Masood the post with the assurance that he would be given a permanent designation of director after his retirement from cricket.

This is the first time a serving Test captain was offered the job by the PCB.

The idea was that Masood, with his education and management background, was the perfect fit for handling both the responsibilities.

A source close to the player said that after giving it much thought, Masood had conveyed to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi that he wouldn't be able to do justice to both the responsibilities.

"Shan pointed out that Pakistan had a tight Test schedule in 2026 and 2027 leading up to the ICC World Test Championship, and he wanted to do his best and focus on helping the team reach the final," the source said.

He said Masood had requested Naqvi to allow him to focus on his cricket responsibilities, and he would be open to working with the PCB after he steps down from cricket.

The source said that the PCB had put the offer on hold and let the existing staff handle the affairs.

"In all likelihood Usman Wahla, who was suspended during the Asia Cup as Director International Cricket Affairs and restored, and then given responsibilities in the Pakistan Super League secretariat, will look after the department until a final decision is made."