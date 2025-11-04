Pak women's head coach removed following World Cup debacle

Karachi, Nov 4 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board has removed the head coach of the national women's team, Muhammad Wasim in the wake of the side's disastrous campaign in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup recently.

Though Pakistan qualified for the showpiece event in April by topping the qualifiers held in Lahore, they finished last in the eight-team tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan played all its matches in Colombo.

The team, led by Fatima Sana, lost four matches while three games were abandoned due of rain.

PCB said that Wasim's contract had ended with the World Cup and the board had decided not to extend it, and instead appoint a new head coach.

Wasim, a former Test player who has also served as chief selector of the men's teams, was appointed head coach last year.

His tenure saw the Pakistan team lose the Asia Cup semifinals and then getting knocked out in the league stages of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

A reliable source said the PCB was looking for a foreign coach but if a suitable candidate isn't found, former women's team captain Bismah Maroof could get the job.

The source added that the rest of the support staff will also be changed in a few days. PTI Cor AM AM AM