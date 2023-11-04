Pakistan ahead on DLS par score vs New Zealand as run stops play

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) Rain interrupted Pakistan's charge in their crucial World Cup match against New Zealand with the team 10 runs ahead on Duckworth Lewis (DLS) par score here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Pakistan were placed comfortably at 160 for one in their chase of 402 runs for victory when rain stopped play with 21.3 overs bowled.

The 1992 champions lost just one wicket, that of Abdullah Shafique, with the other two top-order batters, Fakhar Zaman (106 not out) and skipper Babar Azam (47 not out), going great guns and sewing together an unbeaten 154-run partnership.

Pakistan need to chase New Zealand's mammoth target in 35.2 overs to beat the Kiwis on net run rate (NRR) and keep their semifinal hopes alive in the tournament.

Advertisment

Earlier, New Zealand posted a 401 for six. This is only the second time that the 400-run mark has been breached in the ongoing showpiece.

South Africa had broken Australia's 2015 record with a mammoth 428 for five against Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener in New Delhi.

Pakistan's decision to bowl first backfired as Rachin Ravindra (108 off 94) scored his third century of the ongoing World Cup and together with skipper Kane Williamson (95 off 79) shared 180 runs for the second wicket to set the platform for New Zealand's total. PTI AM AM APA APA