Pakistan await security delegation nod for World Cup in India

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to get clearance for sending its national team for the 50-over World Cup, provided that a security delegation visits India first and gives its nod.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to review and decide on Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup.

The committee is due to meet for the first time on Thursday under the chairmanship of foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, will also attend the meeting.

"The committee is expected to recommend that a high-level security delegation be sent to India to visit all the venues, where the Pakistan team is scheduled to play its World Cup matches and review all the security and other arrangements," a source close to the committee said.

The 14-member committee includes various ministers and advisers, including the foreign minister, the interior minister, the law minister, the Inter-Provincial Coordination minister, the information and broadcasting minister, adviser on Kashmir affairs, adviser on establishment, the foreign secretary, PSPM, as well as representatives from secret agencies and other sensitive departments.

The source added that in principle, there was no objection to Pakistan playing in India, but the committee wanted assurance that the players, officials, fans and media would not face any problems.

Pakistan last travelled to India during the 2016 World T20 Cup.

The two countries have not engaged in bilateral cricket since 2012-13 and the last Test series was held in India in 2007. PTI COR DDV KHS KHS