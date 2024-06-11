Pakistan beat Canada by 7 wickets to keep hopes alive

New York, Jun 11 (PTI) Pakistan defeated Canada by seven wickets in a must-win Group A match to stay afloat in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, Aaron Johnson struck a fine 52 before Pakistan pulled things back to restrict Canada to a modest 106 for seven. Johnson was the lone bright spot in Canada's batting department, scoring his runs off 44 balls as the other batters failed to impress.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir (2/13) and Haris Rauf (2/26) picked up two wickets apiece.

Chasing, Pakistan rode on Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten run-a-ball 53 and skipper Babar Azam's run-a-ball 33 to get over the line in 17.3 overs.

Dilon Heyliger (2/18) picked up both the wickets for Canada.

Brief Scores: Canada: 106 for 7 in 20 overs (Aaron Johnson 52; Mohammad Amir 2/13, Haris Rauf 2/26).

Pakistan: 107 for 3 in 17.3 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 53 not out, Babar Azam 33; Dilon Heyliger 2/18). PTI SSC SSC AH AH