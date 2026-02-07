Pakistan beat Netherlands by 3 wickets in T20 World Cup opener

Colombo, Feb 7 (PTI) Pakistan defeated Netherlands by three wickets in T20 World Cup opener here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Netherlands lost the way in the later part of their innings after a strong start as Pakistan bowled them out for 147 in 19.5 overs.

In reply, opener Sahibzada Farhan made 47 off 31 balls, while Faheem Ashraf played an unbeaten 11-ball 29-run cameo to help Pakistan chase down the target with three balls to spare.

Paul van Meekeren (2/20) and Aryan Dutt (2/33) were the most successful bowlers for Netherlands.

Brief Scores: Netherlands: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Scott Edwards 37, Bas de Leede 30; Salman Mirza 3/24, Saim Ayub 2/7, Mohammad Nawaz 2/38, Abrar Ahmed 2/23).

Pakistan: 148 for 7 in 19.3 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 47, Faheem Ashraf 29 not out, Paul van Meekeren 2/20, Aryan Dutt 2/33).