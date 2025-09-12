Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match

Dubai, Sep 12 (PTI) Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in their opening Asia Cup match here on Friday.

Chasing 161, Oman folded for 67 in 16.4 overs with Hammad Mirza top-scoring with 27.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf and Sufiyan Muqeem took two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Mohammad Haris struck an impressive 66 to help Pakistan post 160 for 7 after opting to bat.

Wicketkeeper-batter Haris faced 43 balls from which he hit seven fours and three sixes, while opener Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 29 and 23 not out respectively.

For Oman, Aamir Kaleem (3/31) and Shah Faisal (3/34) took three wickets apiece while Mohammad Nadeem got one.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 160 for 7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 66, Sahibzada Farhan 29; Aamir Kaleem 3/31, Shah Faisal 3/34).

Oman: 67 all out in 16.4 overs (Hammad Mirza 27; Faheem Ashraf 2/6).