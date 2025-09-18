Pakistan beat UAE by 41 runs in Asia Cup tie

Dubai: Pakistan beat UAE by 41 runs here on Wednesday to qualify for the Super Four match of the Asia Cup.

Chasing 147, UAE opted for a cautious approach to prevent being shot out for another low score but played conservatively for too long to have any realistic shot at the target.

Ravi Chopra (35) and Dhruv Parashar (20) put on 48 runs for the fourth wicket but their effort was not robust enough to challenge Pakistan, who remained in control of the proceedings throughout in the second half.

From 85/3 after 14 overs, UAE crumbled to 105 all-out in 17.4 overs.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman hit 50 while Afridi made a late valuable 29 not out to lift Pakistan to 146/9 from a position of trouble.

Brief scores: Pakistan 146/9 in 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 50, Shaheen Afridi 29 not out; Junaid Siddique 4/18, Simranjeet Singh 3/26) beat UAE 105 in 17.4 overs (Rahul Chopra 35; Shaheen Afridi 2/16, Haris Rauf 2/19, Abrar Ahmed 2/13) by 41 runs.