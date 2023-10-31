World Cup: Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 204

Kolkata: Pakistan dished out a clinical bowling effort to dismiss Bangladesh for 204 in their World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, Mahmudullah made a 70-ball 56 but Bangladesh couldn't get any momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Litton Das (45), Shakib Al Hasan (43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) were the other batters to reach double figures.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/23) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (3/31) were the most successful bowlers with three-wicket hauls, while Haris Rauf (2/36), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/44) and Usama Mir (1/66) also chipped in with wickets.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 204 all out in 45.1 overs (Mahmudullah 56; Shaheen Afridi 3/23, Mohammad Wasim Jr 3/31).