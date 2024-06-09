T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowl out India for 119

New York: Pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf produced wonderful spells as Pakistan bowled out India to 119 in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Shah (3/21), Amir (2/23) and Haris Rauf (3/21) exploited a slightly two-paced pitch to apply break on India’s batters, except Rishabh Pant (42, 31b, 6x4), who played a few breathtaking shots. India lost last seven wickets for 28 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl on a day when there were multiple rain interruptions.

Brief scores: India: 119 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 42, Axar Patel 20; Naseem Shah 3/21, Mohammad Amir 2/23, Haris Rauf 3/21).