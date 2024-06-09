Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowl out India for 119

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, right, celebrates with teammate Haris Rauf after the dismissal of India's Shivam Dube during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

New York: Pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf produced wonderful spells as Pakistan bowled out India to 119 in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Shah (3/21), Amir (2/23) and Haris Rauf (3/21) exploited a slightly two-paced pitch to apply break on India’s batters, except Rishabh Pant (42, 31b, 6x4), who played a few breathtaking shots. India lost last seven wickets for 28 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl on a day when there were multiple rain interruptions.

Brief scores: India: 119 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 42, Axar Patel 20; Naseem Shah 3/21, Mohammad Amir 2/23, Haris Rauf 3/21).

