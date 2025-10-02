Pakistan bowled out for 129 by Bangladesh in women's World Cup match

Colombo, Oct 2 (PTI) Opting to bat first, Pakistan were all out for 129 in 38.3 overs against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup opening match here on Thursday.

Pakistan suffered a batting collapse with Rameen Shamim top-scoring with 23 off 39 balls while Fatima Sana contributed 22 off 33 balls.

For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter took three wickets while Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter got two apiece.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 129 all out in 38.3 overs (Rameen Shamim 23; Shorna Akter 3/5).