Pakistan confirmed for 2025-26 FIH Pro League, will face India twice

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the FIH Hockey Pro League, which means it will play two matches against arch-rivals India in the upcoming season.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday confirmed that the Pakistan men’s hockey team has accepted the invitation to participate in the 2025-26 season of the Pro League.

It will have to be seen where the matches involving India and Pakistan are played.

In the 2024-25 season, India played their eight home matches in Bhubaneswar. Four away matches were played in Amsterdam and another four in Antwerp.

Pakistan were promoted through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played in Malaysia earlier this year.

New Zealand, who won that event against Pakistan in the final, later indicated that the Black Sticks would not proceed with the invitation to join Pro League this time, the FIH said in a release.

"Therefore, as stipulated in the regulations, FIH extended the invitation to the runners-up, namely Pakistan, who have confirmed their participation," the world body said.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: “Great to see Pakistan back in elite competition – this is a truly impactful milestone for world hockey. Their return marks not only the comeback of a team with such a rich and storied history, but also an exciting boost to the visibility and reach of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

"I can already anticipate an enhanced visibility of the Pro League with Pakistan’s participation." Pakistan will join Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Netherlands, and Spain in the upcoming men’s season of the FIH Hockey Pro League -- the seventh edition of the competition.

They will replace Ireland who were relegated at the end of the previous season, following their ninth place finish in the league.