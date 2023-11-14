Pakistan Cricket: Hafeez could become new chairman of selectors, Younis tipped for role in natl set-up

Karachi, Nov 14 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Hafeez is front-runner to become chairman of senior selection committee, a post vacated recently by Inzamam ul Haq after allegations of 'Conflict of Interest' surfaced.

A source in PCB also said that another Test captain Younis Khan could also get an important designation in the national set-up.

Both the former stalwarts along with current players Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir met with Zaka Ashraf, the head of PCB's cricket management committee in Lahore on Tuesday.

Zaka met with Younis separately and apparently has asked him to consider going with the team to Australia and New Zealand for the Test and T20 series.

Zaka, the insider said, had also spoken to some other former stalwarts on video link on Tuesday, who are in Karachi and busy with media commitments.

Babar summoned for meeting on Wednesday =========================== It is learnt that under-fire skipper Babar Azam has been summoned for meeting to discuss team's disastrous performance in the World Cup where they finished fifth.

"Zaka has called embattled captain, Babar Azam for a meeting on Wednesday in which most probably the batsman will be given another chance to lead the team in Australia and New Zealand," the PCB insider said.

He also informed that most former players have suggested to Zaka to continue with Babar for the time being.

The insider said that Zaka was advised that he should also at least wait and see how Babar fares as captain in Australia and New Zealand and if the team continues to perform poorly like in the World Cup then changes can be made before the next World T20 Cup.

The PCB source also said that team director and coach Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn have been asked to take part in the meeting alongside Babar.

Zaka has insisted that he will not take any hasty decisions or press the panic button after the World Cup debacle and would consult former players before reaching a conclusion on future course of action.