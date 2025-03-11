Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions: Afridi

Karachi, Mar 11 (PTI) Former captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan to the national T20 squad, saying Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions.

Out of favor since the last T20 World Cup, Shadab was recalled and also appointed vice captain to Salman Ali Agha in Pakistan's T20 squad for the away series against New Zealand.

"On what basis has he been recalled. What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again," Shahid said during a media interaction.

The flamboyant all-rounder said unless decisions are taken on merit nothing will change in Pakistan cricket.

"All the time we talk about preparations and when an event comes and we flop then we talk about surgery. Fact is Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions." He noted that whenever a new Chairman takes charge he comes and changes everything.

"There is no continuity, consistency in the Board's decisions and policies. We keep changing captains, coaches or some players but in the end what is the accountability for Board officials," the former skipper questioned.

He said it was sad to see coaches blaming players to save their jobs and the management blaming players and coaches to save their seats.” "How can our cricket progress when there is a sword hanging constantly over the captain and coaches' heads.

He also felt that while the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was a positive person, the truth was he didn’t know much about cricket.

"He wants to do well for Pakistan but in the end he depends on advice and I told him he can't continue doing three jobs at a time. He needs to focus on one job because being PCB Chairman is a full-time job." PTI Corr AT AT