Pakistan defeat Netherlands by 81 runs, start WC campaign brightly

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Pakistan began their World Cup campaign on a winning note, going past a fighting Netherlands by 81 runs here on Friday.

Pakistan made 286 all out in 49 overs as wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (68 off 75 balls) and Saud Shakeel (68 off 52 balls) helmed their innings on either side of a batting collapse.

Netherlands were then bowled out for 205 in 41 overs.

On a slightly tacky pitch, Netherlands pacer Bas de Leede (4/62) checked Pakistan’s batters with a good spell.

De Leede then returned to make a brave 67 off 68 balls but Pakistan bowlers led by Hasan Ali and Harris Rauf, who grabbed five wickets among them, warded off Dutch challenge.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 286 all out in 49 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 68, Saud Shakeel 68; Shadab Khan 32, Mohammad Nawaz 39; Bas de Leede 4/62) beat Netherlands: 205 all out in 41 overs (Bas de Leede 67, Harris Rauf 3/43, Hasan Ali 2/29) by 81 runs. PTI UNG UNG ATK ATK