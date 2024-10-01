Pakistan hockey great Sohail Abbas joins Malaysia as drag-flick coach

Karachi, Oct 1 (PTI) Pakistan’s celebrated penalty corner specialist, Sohail Abbas has entered into a one-year contract with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to help players improve their drag-flicking skills.

Sohail, who has avoided taking up any coaching assignments with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), is also known to keep his distance from many of the Olympians and internationals in the country, signed the contract with MHC in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Sohail remains Pakistan’s highest international goal-scorer with 348 goals in 311 matches.

He will work with Surjit Singh, Malaysia’s head coach, on improving the penalty corner conversion skills of the players.

In the past, the PHF had at least twice tried to rope in Sohail for coaching assignments but he turned them down on both the occasions.

A few years back Sohail had even cancelled a meeting with PHF secretary, Asif Bajwa when he learnt it was about discussions on having him involved in Pakistan hockey team coaching.

The nephew of another Pakistan hockey Olympian, Safdar Abbas, Sohail last appeared in the 2000 Sydney Olympics where they lost in the semifinals.