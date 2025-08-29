Pakistan hockey team included for upcoming FIH Pro League season that also features India

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Pakistan hockey team will be a part of the upcoming seventh season of the men's FIH Pro League, opening up the possibility of clashes with India during the tournament that is played in a home-and-away format.

Besides India, Pakistan will join Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Netherlands, and Spain in the upcoming season for which a detailed schedule is still awaited.

Pakistan were promoted through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played in Malaysia earlier this year. New Zealand won that event by beating Pakistan in the final but later indicated that the Black Sticks "would not proceed with the invitation to join Pro League this time." "Therefore, as stipulated in the regulations, FIH extended the invitation to the runners-up, namely Pakistan, who have confirmed their participation," the world body stated in a press release.

The Indian government recently came up with a dedicated sports policy with regards to Pakistan under which it banned any bilateral engagement with the neighbouring country due to the border tensions that have been reignited by the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

No Pakistani team will be allowed to land in India for bilateral sports and likewise, no India team would travel there. However, multilateral engagements have been exempted as the government has decided to follow the Olympic Charter's principle of inclusivity.

The Pakistani team nonetheless did not travel to India for the Asia Cup that began in Rajgir, Bihar on Friday, citing security concerns.

In the bygone season of the Pro League, India played their home matches in Bhubaneswar and travelled to Europe for away matches. It remains to be seen how games against Pakistan would be planned once the schedule is announced by FIH.

"Further details regarding the competition schedule and venues will be announced in due course," the FIH said.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram welcomed Pakistan into the event roster for the first time.

"Great to see Pakistan back in elite competition - this is a truly impactful milestone for world hockey. Their return marks not only the comeback of a team with such a rich and storied history, but also an exciting boost to the visibility and reach of the FIH Hockey Pro League," Ikram said.

"I can already anticipate an enhanced visibility of the Pro League with Pakistan’s participation. Congratulations to the Pakistan men's team for qualifying through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup and earning their place in the 'League of the Best’ for the very first time.

"This achievement is a strong example of how creating more opportunities at every level of our sport fosters growth and provides a natural pathway to the very top," he added.