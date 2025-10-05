Women's World Cup: Pakistan in trouble at 57/3 after 20 overs against India

Colombo: Set a challenging target of 248 by India, Pakistan were in trouble at 57 for three after 20 overs in their ICC Women's World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sidra Amin and Natalia Pervaiz were batting on 26 and 14 respectively.

Muneeba Ali was run out by Deepti Sharma, seamer Kranti Gaud had Sadaf Shamas caught off her own bowling to leave them at 20/2 in the eighth over and make their task far more difficult than what it was at the beginning of their innings.

Gaud, then, dismissed Aliya Riaz to compound Pakistan's problems as they now need 191 runs in 30 overs.

Earlier, Harleen Deol's composed 46-run knock and Richa Ghosh's late cameo of 35 lifted India to 247 after most of their batters struggled to translate their starts into big scores on a slow track.