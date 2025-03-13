Pakistan Kabaddi Federation says it has invited India for three-nation tournament

Karachi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) on Thursday said it has invited its Indian counterparts to send their national team for a three-nation international tournament in the country in April.

Chaudhary Shafay Hussain, the president of the PKF, said after a general council meeting that the tournament, named Guru Nanak Friendship Cup, would be held in Lahore next month.

"We have also invited India to send its team to Pakistan for this event," he said.

Iran would be the third side in the tournament, he added.

"We believe that sports can play a big role in improving relations between Pakistan and India," Hussain said. PTI Cor AH AH