Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup despite win against Sri Lanka; New Zealand enter semifinals

Pallekele, Feb 28 (PTI) Pakistan were on Saturday knocked out of the T20 World Cup despite winning against Sri Lanka by five runs in their Super Eights match here, with New Zealand sneaking into the semifinals on the basis of better net run rate.

Invited to bat, Pakistan made a formidable 212 for 8 with Sahibzada Farhan (100) hitting a stunning century and his opening partner Fakhar Zaman scoring 84.

Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super Eights.

But they failed to do so as co-hosts Sri Lanka, who were already out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, ended at 207 for 6.

Pakistan and New Zealand ended on three points each in the Super Eights stage but the Kiwis qualified for the semifinals as the second-placed team from the group on the basis of better NRR.

England have already qualified for the semifinals after winning all their three Super Eights matches.

Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 76 not out off just 31 balls while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 58.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 23 runs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 212 for 8 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 100, Fakhar Zaman 84; Dilshan Madushanka 3/33, Dasun Shanaka 2/42).

Sri Lanka: 207 for 6 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 76 not out, Pavan Rathnayake 58; Abrar Ahmed 3/23). PTI PDS PDS AH AH