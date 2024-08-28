Pakistan likely to bring in Jamal, Abrar for second Test against Bangladesh

Rawalpindi, Aug 28 (PTI) In their desperate bid to level the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan might gamble with all-rounder Aamer Jamal and spinner Abrar Ahmed in the second match which begins here from Friday.

After suffering a humiliating 10-wicket defeat, which has led to widespread criticism from fans and former stalwarts, Pakistan team management has called up Jamal from the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Jamal was released from the squad before the first Test because of fitness issues and sent to the NCA for rehabilitation.

The pacer also had to return midway from his English county stint in June, but now he is under consideration to replace Salman Ali Agha in the eleven if the medical panel gives him a clearance certificate.

The Pakistan management has also called up spinner Abrar and batsman Kamran Ghulam who were released earlier to play for the Pakistan Shaheens against the Bangladesh A in Islamabad.

Abrar is also in line to replace pacer Muhammad Ali in the eleven after the management copped a lot of criticism for going into the first Test without a specialist spinner.

Their move to opt for four fast bowlers backfired because the pitch here played true until the fourth day.

“The idea is to strengthen the bowling options by playing Abrar and Jamal who also bats well and would fit in at number seven instead of Salman Ali Agha,” a source close to the team said.

Rest of the eleven is expected to remain unchanged with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique opening the innings followed by captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Rizwan.

Shakeel and Rizwan had scored a century each in the first Test.

Pakistan lost to Bangladesh for the first time ever in a Test match last week, adding to the woes of the team that they have been going through since last year’s Asia Cup.

Babar who failed in both innings of the first Test is also under pressure to get runs and on Wednesday he slipped six places in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.